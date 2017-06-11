Punjab: ‘Control rooms to help farmers, 8 hours of power supply during paddy season’

(Source: Illustration by C R Sasikumar) (Source: Illustration by C R Sasikumar)

Ahead of the paddy season, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has set up control rooms to help farmers and announced to provide eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to them during the entire paddy season. This was informed by the recently appointed PSPCL Director (distribution) NK Sharma who was in Jalandhar on Saturday to take the stock of situation here.

Sharma said that apart from the two call centres at Ludhiana and Mohali, farmers could contact the PSPCL officials concerned in case of an emergency during the paddy season.

“Control Rooms have been established at the zonal and circle level and their numbers are 9646116301 for Jalandhar, 9646119195 for Kapurthala, 9646116731 for Hoshiarpur, 9646116866 for Nawanshahr and 9646116679 at Shakti Sadan,” he said. According to Sharma, the current power demand in the state was is 7,000 megawatt (MW), which will increase to around 11,000 MW in the paddy season.

