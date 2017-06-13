Control room set up by authorities to ensure smooth Amarnath yatra

Authorities have set up a round-the-clock control room here as part of efforts to ensure a smooth 40-day yatra to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. “The yatra 2017 control room which has a helpline for prompt attention being given to the enquiries and complaints as may be received from the pilgrims was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra during a visit to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) office at Raj Bagh here yesterday,” an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said the helpline would initially function from 9.30 am to 6.00 pm on all weekdays till June 26 but from June 27 onwards it would function 24X7 till the conclusion of the yatra.

“Any person seeking information or help or who faces any difficulty with regard to the forthcoming yatra can call 0194 -2313146 or send an e-mail at sasbjk2001@gmail.com,” the spokesman said.

He said the governor, who is also chairman of the SASB, also held a detailed discussion with the officials to review, item wise, the arrangements made or being made for the yatra, which will commence from the twin tracks of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 29.

It was noted that each of the various facilities required for the yatris are being established, in coordination with the various agencies and stakeholders, within the planned time schedule which had been approved by the chairman in November last year, the spokesman said.

