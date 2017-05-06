Control illegal activities in name of cow protection, religious conversion: Uttar Pradesh DGP directs officers

Sulkhan Singh Sulkhan Singh

Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh Friday directed SSPs and SPs of all districts to “effectively control” illegal activities committed by “vigilantes” in the name of cow protection, morality, religious conversion or illegal trafficking of milch animals.

Singh asked the officers to register FIRs against vigilantes when they violated the law, and to prepare dossiers on them after identification with the help of intelligence networks.

“These people/organisations should be informed that they do not have a right to act illegally by taking the law into their hands,” he said, according to a statement released by the DGP headquarters.

The statement also said there have been incidents in which gau rakshaks or such organisations reach a spot where cow slaughter has taken place and cause traffic jams, assault people and indulge in arson.

Similar incidents are being reported about the illegal trafficking of milch animals in which gau rakshaks damage vehicles and assault the driver, the statement further said.

The DGP has given directions to make police station in-charges aware about such trafficking and improve their intelligence networks. “Incidents have come to light in which people from a particular organisation assault or misbehave with couples sitting in a public place and take law into their hands. No person/organisation has this right,” it said.

The statement also mentioned that similar incidents take place in “so-called matters of religious conversion”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now