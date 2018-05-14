Contribute to social security fund: Amarinder to industry

The statement quoted the Chief Minister asking the industry to get together to set up an ITI in the state, as part of their CSR ambit. The industry could support skill development of youth, thus also boosting employment generation in the state. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The statement quoted the Chief Minister asking the industry to get together to set up an ITI in the state, as part of their CSR ambit. The industry could support skill development of youth, thus also boosting employment generation in the state. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Sunday exhorted the industry to contribute a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget to Punjab Social Security Fund, set up to clear social security obligations of the government. Amarinder was addressing a meeting of industrialists Sunday evening to elicit their views and feedback before finalising the operational guidelines of the new industrial policy.

The government had set up fund to provide social security pensions to widows, poor and physically challenged. The government intends to collect Rs 1,350 crore annually by levying social security cess on petrol, diesel and power.

A statement by the government said the industry stalwarts were quite receptive to the suggestion, which would pave the way for the state government to reinvest the savings thus secured for the exchequer into infrastructural development for promoting industry. “The industrialists were unanimous in underscoring the need to improve road infrastructure in focal points across the state,” said the statement.

The statement quoted the Chief Minister asking the industry to get together to set up an ITI in the state, as part of their CSR ambit. The industry could support skill development of youth, thus also boosting employment generation in the state.

“The industry leaders expressed their willingness to explore the suggestions, which they felt could go a long way towards bringing the state’s economic growth back on track,” the statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App