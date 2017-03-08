Contraband, suspected to be heroin, seized in Punjab

Nine packets of a contraband, suspected to be heroin, were seized by the BSF on Wednesday from an area which falls under the jurisdiction of the New Gazniwala border outpost in Abohar sector of Punjab, officials said. The packets were hidden in agricultural fields, they added.

“BSF troops on duty in the area of responsibility of the New Gazniwala border outpost in Abohar sector saw freshly dug soil ahead of the border security fence. Accordingly, a special search operation was launched.

“The BSF party seized nine packets (about 4.6 kgs) of a contraband, suspected to be heroin, concealed in the agricultural fields ahead of the border security fence,” said a BSF official.

With this, the BSF has seized a total of 36.401 kgs of heroin in Punjab so far in 2017.

The official said an enhanced vigil helped the BSF thwart an attempt to smuggle the contraband into India.