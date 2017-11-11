Continuing public outreach program in rural Kashmir, CM Mehbooba Mufti spends day in Anantnag town

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

Continuing her program of public outreach in rural Kashmir, state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti spent the day in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town listening to grievances of the people and tried to resolve the issues by passing on the spot orders. Mehbooba Mufti decided to hold this public darbar in Anantnag town despite recent incidents of militant attacks here and its neighboring areas.

Mehbooba Mufti traveled to south Kashmir on Saturday morning and official sources said that she could spend the night here as delegations of people from remote areas are still coming to meet the CM with day to day problems. Mehbooba Mufti is a legislator from Anantnag assembly constituency so several delegations from the town came to meet the chief minister with their grievances, which the officials said were resolved on the spot.

PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra told The Indian Express that Saturday’s visit to Anantnag town is part of Mufti’s public outreach program following the unrest. “Chief minister has been meeting one to one and listening to the people directly and also gives on the spot instructions.’’ Officials said that people and delegations who came to meet Mufti raised issues of public development, health care and roads.

From past one month, the chief minister has been traveling to rural townships and border areas and also has spend a night in Pulwama, Kupwara, Baramulla and Budgam. The meetings have been successful and many people turned up to meet the chief minister. Despite the security restrictions, Mufti continued with her public outreach program.

If the chief minister remains in Anantnag for the night, this will be the second time in past five months, when the CM has spend night in Anantnag town. Earlier, in June when militants had attacked the Amarnath yatra bus, the chief minister stayed in the town for the night.

