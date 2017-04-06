Contesting 113 seats, JD(U) hopes MCD polls will boost national ambition

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI photo)

The JD(U), which is trying to spread its wings before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is looking at the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election as an opportunity to get a foothold in the capital, senior party leaders have said.

The party will contest 113 Purvanchal-centric seats in the civic polls. JD(U)’s national spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express that no party had approached them for an alliance. “We are going to MCD polls on our own. No party has consulted us, be it Congress, our alliance partner in Bihar, or the ruling AAP. We have not consulted them either. In fact, AAP tried to dissuade us from contesting the polls”.

The party’s national general secretary and Delhi in-charge Sanjay Jha said, “We wanted to expand our base beyond Bihar. We want to take the Nitish Kumar model to the national capital. Delhi needs much better local governance. The condition of sanitation despite the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is pathetic in several colonies of migrants”.

Jha said contesting all the 272 seats would not have been practical as the party got little time to prepare for the polls.

Asked if the party is comfortable fighting against its alliance partner Congress, and AAP, whose leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had won Nitish’s admiration, Jha said, “If we think along those lines, we would not be able to contest elections anywhere beyond Bihar. In a limited time of three months, we are looking at Purvanchal-centric seats. A vast number of people associate with the sense of being a Bihari, which Kumar gave them with the Bihar turnaround story”.

Jha said the polls were crucial for the party to showcase the “Nitish Kumar brand”. “It is very important to have a foothold in the national capital before we try to expand in other states,” said Jha.

