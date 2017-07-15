Contempt proceedings against Mallya only when he is produced: Supreme Court

Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya. (File) Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya. (File)

Contempt proceedings against former chairman of now defunct Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya will continue only when he is brought to India and produced before it, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

A bench of Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit took note of the Centre’s submission that proceedings to extradite Mallya were going on in London and the hearing on the matter has been scheduled for December 4. When Attorney General K K Venugopal cited the status report filed by the Centre on the matter, the bench said “the steps (for extradition) can go on … we cannot analyse it (report) in his (Mallya’s) absence. You have to produce him before us. When you will produce him here, we will then proceed”.

“As and when you will produce him before us, we will go ahead and will see what is to be done,” the bench told the Attorney General. “We want you to produce the contemnor so that that we can sentence him,” the court said. The SC had on May 9 held Mallya, who is in the United Kingdom, guilty of contempt on a plea by the consortium of lender banks led by the State Bank of India for his failure to furnish details of all his Indian and offshore assets and directed him to appear before it on July 10 to argue on the quantum of punishment but he failed to show up.

