Contempt of court case: Justice Karnan to observe hunger strikes, says lawyer

Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan will soon observe day-long hunger strikes in New Delhi and Kolkata demanding withdrawal of the bailable warrant issued against him by the Supreme Court in a contempt case.

The judge’s lawyer W. Peter Ramesh said the strike will take place either in front of Rashtrapati Bhawan or the Ramlila Maidan at the national capital. “The venue has not been finalised yet, but he has decided to observe hunger strike to protest against the issuance of contempt of court order and bailable warrant against him,” he added.

