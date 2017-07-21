Container driver charred to death in road mishap in Palghar

A container driver was charred to death after the vehicle he was driving rammed into another heavy vehicle on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district early today, police said. The accident took place at around 5.30 am, police said.

The container rammed into the one ahead of it as a result of which the tyres got burst and caught fire, said police. The fire was extinguished after about four hours, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ganaji Pawar (40). The traffic was affected for more than four hours due to the accident, said police.

