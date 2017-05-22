Constructive criticism should not be taken as rebellion, says Shatrughan Sinha after Twitter spat with Sushil Modi

From right: Shatrughan Sinha and Sushil Kumar Modi From right: Shatrughan Sinha and Sushil Kumar Modi

Hours after senior BJP leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Sushil Kumar Modi locked horns on Twitter over the party’s position on RJD president Lalu Prasad and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of corruption, the actor-turned politician on Monday said positive and constructive criticism should not be taken as a rebellion and instead it should ignite a debate within the party.

“Wouldn’t like to comment on utterances out of frustration & desperation made against me by some vested interests & spoilers of inner party democracy,” said Sinha in a series of tweets.

Sinha, the second-term BJP Lok Sabha member from Patna Saheb, further upped the ante against Sushil Modi and said, “Some people who are wholly & solely responsible for our party’s debacle in Bihar are today crying hoarse, hoping to regain their lost image at the cost of some senior and popular colleagues who have an impeccable image.”

Describing himself as a “staunch party loyalist”, the actor-turned politician also stated that sycophants criticise for the sake of criticism, while expressing hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will take notice of such “unparliamentary utterances of some of our party people.”

Positive & constructive criticism should not be taken as rebellion. Instead, it should ignite a debate within the party. Wouldn’t like..1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

Some people who are wholly & solely responsible for OUR party’s debacle in Bihar r today crying hoarse,hoping to regain their lost image 3>4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

Earlier in the day, Sinha elicited sharp reaction from his party member Sushil Modi after he said, “Enough of negative politics and mudslinging by opponents on our political leaders, be it Kejriwal, Laloo Yadav or Sushil Modi.” Responding to the development, Sushil Modi demanded the removal of “gaddars” (traitors) from the house.

जिस लालू की बेनामी संपत्ति के बचाव में नीतीश नहीं उतरे उसके बचाव में भाजपा के ‘ शत्रु’ कूद पड़े । — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 22, 2017

Ever since Sinha was ignored during the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, his statements and exchange of pleasantries with rivals have put the party in an embarrassing situation on several occasions.

Sushil Modi, who has accused Lalu Prasad and his family of acquiring “benami” property worth Rs 1,000 crore, had earlier tweeted, “Jis Lalu ki Benami sampati ke bachao me Nitish Kumar nahi utre, uske bachao mein BJP ke ‘Shatru’ kuud pare (Lalu in whose defence against benami properties Nitish Kumar did not jump, BJP’s ‘Shatru’ has taken a plunge),” Sushil Modi said, targetting Sinha.

