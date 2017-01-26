Construction work for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project 3,4 units to begin soon: Scientist

Sundar also referred to KNPP’s housing scheme, saying that in the first phase, Rs 150 crore had already been handed over to the local administration. Sundar also referred to KNPP’s housing scheme, saying that in the first phase, Rs 150 crore had already been handed over to the local administration.

Work on constructing Units III and IV of the Indo-Russian Joint Venture Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project would begin soon, a top official said in Tirunelveli on Thursday. “While the first unit generated 13,197 million units of electricity so far, power generation in the second unit was 1,000 MWe last week,” KNPP Site Director R S Sundar said after unfurling the tricolor there.

Stating that some tests were being conducted at Unit 2 prior to declaring it for commercial operation, he said “with KNPP-2, the power generation will go upto 6,780 MWe”. On the third and fourth units, he said significant progress has been made in the site excavation works.

“Very soon, we will be approaching to the first Pour of concrete, which will mark the beginning of the construction of KNPP three and four units”, he said. On taking up infrastructure development projects in the neighbourhood, he said Rs 142 crore had been released to the Tirunelveli District Collectorate.

Sundar also referred to KNPP’s housing scheme, saying that in the first phase, Rs 150 crore had already been handed over to the local administration.