Construction of Ram Mandir should be done in legal manner, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Saturday said that his party wants the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be constructed in a legal manner after mutual dialogue. “The party’s stand is clear and mentioned in the last four Lok Sabha election manifestos. The temple should be constructed in a legal manner and there should be mutual dialogue,” he said while addressing a press conference in Jaipur.

Speaking about his party’s stand on the exclusion of the creamy layer among SCs/STs, the BJP president commented that such a decision can only be taken after discussion with all the political parties in the Parliament.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the state, said that all political parties should discuss the issue of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously and take it up with the Election Commission. “We definitely want that Lok Sabha and state assembly elections should be held together. The BJP believes in the concept and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his desire with all political parties for discussion,” he said.

Amit Shah remarked that BJP was never ever pitched against the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) but the sheer manner it was being implemented “The states were demanding that losses incurred by them should be fully compensated by the Centre. We accepted their demands while implementing the GST and now the states are with us,” Shah said in reply on a question. “There were apprehensions raised by the Opposition, but people of the country have accepted it,” he said. Asked whether the government intends to bring any legislation on cow protection, Shah said that such laws already exist in the BJP-ruled states.

