Construction of new Andhra capital to begin in August

Amaravati (Source: Google Maps) Amaravati (Source: Google Maps)

The construction of Andhra Pradesh’s capital in Amaravati will start in August. “In three months, you will see the start of construction of various buildings in the real core capital city as we move to the construction phase,’’ said Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) commissioner Sreedhar Cherukuri. “Architects Fosters and Partner will also submit their designs for the government complex, including secretariat and legislative assembly and council and high court, within a few days and we will hit the ground running.’’

Sreedhar, who returned from London on Saturday after meeting the architects, said that they have created beautiful designs with nearly 55 per cent of land allocated to water bodies. He added that 45 per cent land has been left for construction of buildings. “The architects will make a presentation of the final designs next week after which we will immediately call for bids for construction.’’

A memorandum of understanding will be signed on Monday with a consortium of Singapore government companies for construction of a financial city. Singapore minister I Easwaran, who is leading a 70-member entrepreneurs’ delegation to Amaravati on Monday, will sign the agreement with APCRDA.

The government has allocated 1,691 acres to the consortium for building one of the nine theme cities in Amaravati. The consortium will start work in phase 1 on constructing a tower with eight lakh sq feet space for IT companies, startups and corporates. Construction of Amrita Medical University has started while foundation stone for Indo-UK Hospital will be laid next month in the health city.

In the education city, Vellore Institute of Technology University and SRM University have started construction of their campuses. They will enroll students for the 2017-18 academic year. The National Institute of Design, which started functioning at a separate facility, will shift to its campus in 10 months.

Sreedhar said that a greenfield city like Amaravati will face challenges in terms of infrastructure, connectivity, eco-system for creation of jobs and economic activity. He added that once the construction is complete, the city will compete with other Indian cities and set a benchmark globally as a well-planned and sustainable city. “By 2019, we are expecting a population of 3.5 to 4 lakh to live in Amaravati.’’

