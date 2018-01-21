Constitutional values must be core of all policy: Justice J Chelameswar

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar Senior Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar

The Constituent Assembly of India and Constitution of India are the greatest examples when it comes to framing public policy and all think tanks involved with research in public policy must have constitutional values at core, senior Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar said here on Saturday at the inauguration of the Ramaiah Public Policy Centre.

In a short speech that dwelled exclusively on public policy, the second seniormost judge in Supreme Court said all policy planning must be “subject to the broader principles of the Constitution’’.

Justice Chelameswar was at the research centre as part of a commitment he made over a month ago to be the chief guest at the official inauguration, said officials at the centre. Former chief justice M N Venkatachalaiah who was present at the event said Justice J Chelameswar was the embodiment of justice, truth and courage as a judge. He described the SC judge as “a sanyasi in court”.

