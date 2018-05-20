Constitutional provisions Ambedkar made for Dalits being trampled upon, says BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule

Recently, Phule stirred a controversy after commenting on Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: ANI) Recently, Phule stirred a controversy after commenting on Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in Aligarh Muslim University. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MP from Behraich Savitri Bai Phule on Sunday said the constitutional arrangements that were introduced by BR Ambedkar for the upliftment of Dalits were being trampled upon in recent times. “The provisions for the upliftment of Dalit in the constitution have not been implemented fully, and has constantly been tinkered with,” Phule alleged.

The BJP lawmaker also commented on issues like caste-based reservations and civil rights for weaker sections of the society. “The day reservations to Dalits are denied, all the rights of the community will effectively cease to exist,” she said.

Recently, Phule stirred a controversy after commenting on Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The BJP MP had hailed Jinnah as a mahapurush (great man). “Jinnah was a great personality. He contributed to freedom struggle. He was, is and shall always remain a great person,” Phule was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP MP has slammed her own government over atrocities on Dalits in the past as well. “At times, it is being said that they would review the constitution…they would end reservation. How dare they…Whether I remain an MP or not, I will ensure that the constitution remains unchanged…will ensure that reservation is implemented),” Phule had said at the Aarakshan Bachao Maha rally that was organised in Lucknow owing to the rising crimes against Dalits and vandalism of Ambedkar’s stautues across Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from Express News Service)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd