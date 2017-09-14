Constitutional law expert PP Rao dies at 84

PP Rao had the privilege of assisting lawyers like H M Seervai, M C Setalvad, N C Chatterjee and A K Sen and appeared before the Supreme Court in many landmark cases like the Kesavananda Bharati and the Babri Masjid demolition cases. PP Rao had the privilege of assisting lawyers like H M Seervai, M C Setalvad, N C Chatterjee and A K Sen and appeared before the Supreme Court in many landmark cases like the Kesavananda Bharati and the Babri Masjid demolition cases.

Noted constitutional law expert and senior counsel P P Rao died here on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 84. Rao, who was a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and was regular commentator on legal affairs.

The eminent lawyer completed 50 years of legal practice in July 2017. Born in July 1933, he completed his LLB and LLM from the Osmania University, Hyderabad, after which he started his career by teaching law in Delhi University in 1961. He enrolled as an advocate in 1967 in Delhi. He became an advocate on record in 1969 and was designated senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1976.

He had the privilege of assisting lawyers like H M Seervai, M C Setalvad, N C Chatterjee and A K Sen and appeared before the Supreme Court in many landmark cases like the Kesavananda Bharati and the Babri Masjid demolition cases. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad offered their condolences on Wednesday. “Shri P P Rao was a man of sterling character, integrity & judicial scholarship,” Prasad tweeted.

