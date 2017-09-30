Need to create conditions for Kashmiris to live securely like other Indians while remaining devoted to their religions: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

Speaking on the problems faced by the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who migrated from Pakistan in 1947 and the people who were displaced from the Kashmir valley in 1990, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said necessary constitutional amendments will have to be made to bring a change in their life. He said that only with the Constitutional amendments can the residents of the state can be ‘completely assimilated with rest of Bharat and their equal cooperation and share will be possible in the national progress’.

Addressing the RSS’ annual event on Vijay Dashami in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “The problems of permanent residents of the state who migrated from the Pakistan occupied Jammu-Kashmir in 1947 and the people who were displaced from the Kashmir valley in 1990 are remaining as it is. We have to create conditions so that our these brothers can lead a happy, dignified and secure life like other Indians by availing equal democratic rights and fulfilling democratic duties, even while remaining firm and devoted to their religions and national identity. For this just work, necessary Constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed. Then and then only, the residents of Jammu Kashmir can be completely assimilated with rest of Bharat and their equal cooperation and share will be possible in the national progress.”

Talking on the unresolved problems of refugees in the state, Bhagwat said that some generations are continuing to live through the ‘miserable state of refugees for their decision to be in Bharat and remain as a Hindu’.

Lamenting that the refugees are devoid of the fundamental rights, Bhagwat said, “Despite being citizens of Bharat, they are still far away from the basic facilities of education, employment and democratic rights, and leading a backward life. This is happening just because the discriminatory provisions in the state of Jammu and Kashmir that denied them the fundamental rights.”

He said that it was ‘urgent’ that the benefits of development should reach the people in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu and Ladakh regions, ‘without any discrimination and through transparent and clean governance’.

