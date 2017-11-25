Constitution Day: UGC requests universities to read out Preamble in morning assembly

Reading out the Preamble to the Constitution during a Morning Assembly. (Wikipedia commons) Reading out the Preamble to the Constitution during a Morning Assembly. (Wikipedia commons)

India has been celebrating Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, for over two years, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi instituted November 26 as the Indian Constitution Day in 2015. Celebrating its first official Constitution Day in 2015, the year was chosen to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Two months before Republic Day, the Constitution of India was drafted in 1950 by several lawmakers, chaired by Ambedkar.

An elaborate affair took place in 2015 and it was decided that various programmes would be held throughout the year to celebrate the day. This year the University Grants Commission has issued a notice to all Indian universities to participate in the celebration of November 26 requesting universities to follow certain directions:

1. Reading out the Preamble to the Constitution during a Morning Assembly

2. Reading out the Fundamental Duties in the Constitution during a Morning

Assembly

3. One lecture in every educational institution on the importance of Fundamental

Duties

4. Pasting of Fundamental Duties on the Notice Board of the Institution

Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar has also initiated a digital signature campaign pledging to abide by the Constitution.

This #ConstitutionDay let us all join the Digital Signature campaign affirming faith in Indian Constitution. Click at this http://t.co/oceOGqhBYq and Digitally Sign by filling the form. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 24, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App