Constitution Day: UGC requests universities to read out Preamble in morning assembly

This year the University Grants Commission has issued a notice to all Indian universities to participate in the celebration of November 26 requesting universities to follow certain directions.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2017 1:18 pm
constitution day universities, constitution day UGC, constitution day ugc notice, university grants commission constitution day, indian express news Reading out the Preamble to the Constitution during a Morning Assembly. (Wikipedia commons)
India has been celebrating Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, for over two years, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi instituted November 26 as the Indian Constitution Day in 2015. Celebrating its first official Constitution Day in 2015, the year was chosen to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Two months before Republic Day, the Constitution of India was drafted in 1950 by several lawmakers, chaired by Ambedkar.

An elaborate affair took place in 2015 and it was decided that various programmes would be held throughout the year to celebrate the day. This year the University Grants Commission has issued a notice to all Indian universities to participate in the celebration of November 26 requesting universities to follow certain directions:

1. Reading out the Preamble to the Constitution during a Morning Assembly

2. Reading out the Fundamental Duties in the Constitution during a Morning
Assembly

3. One lecture in every educational institution on the importance of Fundamental
Duties

4. Pasting of Fundamental Duties on the Notice Board of the Institution

Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar has also initiated a digital signature campaign pledging to abide by the Constitution.

