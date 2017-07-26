Constable suspended for ‘indecent behaviour’

A Delhi Police constable, posted at the Police Training College in southwest Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan area, has been suspended for allegedly engaging in indecent activities and using indecent gestures in front of his female colleagues. According to the complaint filed by the women personnel, the constable inappropriately touched two of his women colleagues in the mess while he was drunk.

Even after being asked to tender an apology by the women, he did not apologise and went back to his room, the complaint said.

Later, some women personnel saw him allegedly masturbating while he was bathing in the rain, naked, on the terrace — which is opposite the hostel for women personnel. Police said a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the accused constable, who is in his 30s.

The allegations against him are being probed, police said. “He has been placed under suspension and an inquiry has been initiated in the matter. The case has also been given to the sexual harassment committee,” said a police officer. The suspended constable works as a driver at the training college and has been posted there for the last two years.

