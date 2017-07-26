Constable shot dead by suspected militants in Kulgam district of south Kashmir

Militants on Wednesday shot dead a constable in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. (Representational image) Militants on Wednesday shot dead a constable in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. (Representational image)

Suspected militants on Wednesday shot dead a constable in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. The constable was on his way back home, news agency PTI reported quoting police. The constable has been identified as Gowhar Ahmad, who was posted in Shopian district. A police official said that he was shot near the Kanjikulla bridge in Kulgam.

Earlier in the day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was also arrested. He was involved in incidents of stone pelting, in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. A police spokesman said that the militant, Basit Najar, was caught a pistol at a checkpoint put up at a fruit market in the town.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd