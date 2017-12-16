Constable ‘points gun’ at Kamal Nath, suspended

Union Minister Kamal Nath Union Minister Kamal Nath

A police constable was suspended after he allegedly trained his rifle at former Union minister Kamal Nath at an airstrip in Chhindwara on Friday.

The veteran Congress leader was about to board a private plane for Delhi when security personnel found constable Ratnesh Pawar making suspicious movement of his rifle and immediately overpowered him. The Chhindwara MP was probably not even aware of the incident as his plane took off immediately.

The 31-year-old constable, who got his job on compassionate grounds in 2008, was being examined to check if he was under depression or had any other medical condition.

Additional SP Neeraj Soni said that during preliminary questioning, the constable denied training his gun at the Congress leader and claimed that he did not remember doing anything. Other police personnel, however, saw him lifting his rifle and found the movement suspicious. Some Congress leaders also registered their protest with the police and wanted quick action against the constable.

A city SP has been asked to probe the incident. DIG (Chhindwara) G K Pathak said no case has been registered against Pawar yet.

