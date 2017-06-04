Constable arrested for misbehaving with woman in UP

By: PTI | Mainpuri | Published:June 4, 2017 1:22 pm
A constable posted at Karhal gate police outpost was on Sunday arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman on May 25, police said. The 30-year-old woman had gone to the police outpost to enquire about a case when the policeman misbehaved with her. The incident was also recorded in a mobile phone, they said. The clipping went viral on social media following which the state government ordered strict action against the constable in question.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said constable Ishwar Dayal was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him at Mainpuri police station.
