Conspiracy of IS-inspired attacks: NIA gets custody of Rajkot brothers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken the custody for three-days of Rajkot-based Ramodiya brothers, who were arrested in February for allegedly planning Islamic State (IS)-inspired “lone wolf” attacks.

The NIA, while seeking their custody, told a special court that the two brothers were acting on the instructions of IS handlers, who were also reportedly guiding the four people arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in April.

The NIA is further probing the case, which was transferred to it by the Gujarat government from the state Anti Terrorist Squad.

The special NIA court here granted three-day custody of Vaseem and Naeem Ramodiya on Friday, following an application moved by additional superintendent of police, NIA, Namrata Patil.

The remand application, submitted by the NIA, stated that “it is revealed during FSL examination of mobile phones and laptop recovered from the accused persons that they were in contact with several other sympathisers of proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS whose identification and other details need to be probed further to unearth the conspiracy to recruit and radicalise youths in the name of religion and jihad.”

The application claimed: “There is a larger conspiracy by online handlers to create and implement small modules throughout the country for attack, loot and cause damage to the property of non-Muslims (kafir).”

It mentioned that seized explosive materials, battery and other items were sent for FSL examination and it was confirmed that the articles were procured by the accused to make IED according to the instructions of their online handlers and the downloaded literature on their mobile phones.

The NIA also revealed that “ATS, Lucknow, has registered an FIR…. and has arrested four persons on 19/4/2017. It is revealed that, the online handlers of these accused persons arrested by UP ATS are the same as in the instant case. Hence, investigation about the linkages and larger conspiracy need to be done in custodial interrogation.”

