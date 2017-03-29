Considering various proposals to waive farmer loans: Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also promised loan waiver after the new government was formed. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also promised loan waiver after the new government was formed. (Source: PTI Photo)

THE STATE government on Tuesday said it was considering several proposals to waive loans of farmers in the state.

An official spokesperson, in a statement, said that as Uttar Pradesh is already facing an additional expenditure burden of Rs 25,000 crore for the implementation of recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the government is considering various proposals, including seeking help from the Union Finance Ministry.

“There is a limit set to how much loan a the state government can take and this amount is used for development works as set under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. Thus, the government would need additional loan to waive off loan of farmers,” the spokesperson said. He added that the state government is considering the option of seeking relaxation in the limits set under the Act by the Centre.

The BJP, in its 2017 poll manifesto, had promised to waive off loans of small and marginalised farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also promised loan waiver after the new government was formed.

