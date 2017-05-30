Consider security cover for family of youth killed in road rage case involving CM son: SC to Centre

The victim’s parents. File The victim’s parents. File

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to consider providing security to the family of a Manipur youth who was killed in a road rage incident involving Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s son Ajay Meetai. The court was hearing a plea by Irom Chitra Devi, the mother of the victim Irom Roger, claiming that they were living in fear and no lawyer in the state was willing to take up their case seeking higher punishment for Meetai.

A vacation bench of Justices A K Sikri and Deepak Gupta gave Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh time to seek instructions from the Centre on providing protection by central security forces to Roger’s parents.

Justice Sikri observed, “If we go by common sense, nobody is going to give such statement against the Chief Minister unless there is some substance in it.”

Initially the court directed the Manipur government to provide security to the couple. But senior counsel Kamini Jaiswal, appearing for Chitra Devi, pointed out that the couple were “hiding” in New Delhi and so the Centre should provide security.

To this, ASG Singh said that protection can be given only after the threat perception to the couple is evaluated, and that he needed time to take instructions.

Meetai was convicted and given a five-year prison term for shooting Roger on March 20, 2011. According to police, Meetai was driving an SUV and was irked when Roger refused to let him overtake his vehicle.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App