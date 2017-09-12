‘Consider issues raised by engineers’ body when framing civic bye-laws’

The finalisation of the bye-laws had been stayed by the High Court last week and response had been sought from the government. The finalisation of the bye-laws had been stayed by the High Court last week and response had been sought from the government.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday asked the Punjab government to consider the issues raised by the Council of Engineers before finalisation of the Punjab Muncipal Bye Laws.

The Punjab informed the court that a meeting for the purpose was scheduled on September 16.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the Council of Engineers seeking directions to the state local government department to consider the representation of the association whose grievance is that under the draft bye-laws, the civil engineers are not entitled to submitting the map plans or lay out plans of the buildings and the work, according to the proposed law, has been restricted to

architects only.

A counsel representing the government on Monday told the Court that a meeting between the association and the Additional Chief Secretary has been fixed on September 16 for consideration of the demands.

“Notice was given to all and sundry to raise objections or make suggestions to the draft before it is finalised. The petitioner’s grievance is that the local government department have not heard anything about their objections so far and in the meeting held on 04.09.2017, only the architects were called and not the engineers,” advocate Hari Chand Arora, counsel for the association, had told the High Court.

