Consider giving minimum wages to poor AIDS patients: Delhi HC to govt

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government to consider providing minimum wages to poor persons suffering from AIDS. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna) The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government to consider providing minimum wages to poor persons suffering from AIDS. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government to consider providing minimum wages to poor persons suffering from AIDS. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said that people afflicted with the disease need to take care of their families.

It also asked the Delhi government to consider enhancing the financial assistance being provided to them. The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it after receiving a letter from a person, suffering from acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), seeking enhancement of the Rs 1,000 pension he received to Rs 3,000.

It issued notice to the Delhi government, the National Aids Control Organization (NACO) and the Delhi State Aids Control Society (DSACS) and sought their response on the issue. The court later listed the matter for further hearing on January 9, 2018.

It also appointed advocate Ajay Verma as amicus curiae to assist the bench as well as the person who sent the letter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App