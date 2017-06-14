Consensus on GST eludes J&K govt ahead of Assembly session

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday failed to build consensus at an all-party meet ahead of a special four-day Assembly session starting on Saturday for GST implementation in the state. “… The government was exposed as it had done nothing to convince opposition parties how it would safeguard Article 370 while implementing GST…,’’ National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani told The Indian Express.

He said the government had nothing to tell them about amendments and safeguards for the state’s fiscal autonomy. “Even the Chief Minister (Mehbooba Mufti) told her colleagues that more work needs to be done before bringing this Bill to the Assembly. It is a sensitive state and any hurried decision will be harmful.’’ Congress legislator Ghulam Nabi Monga said his party had proposed to implement GST in the state but the ruling People’s Democratic Party had opposed it as it was in opposition then.

“We asked the government to ensure fiscal autonomy before the implementation of GST and no decision should be taken in haste,” Monga said.He said that Mehbooba agreed that the matter should be referred to a business advisory committee to decide whether to prolong the session or call a new session. “From today’s meeting, it looked like the government was confused and had no idea what to do,” he added.

