Consensus can be worked out if Sharad Pawar opts to be NDA’s President candidate: Ramdas Athawale

Sharad Pawar; above. “We will support him (Sharad Pawar) if he fights as NDA nominated candidate. However, he should not contest as a UPA candidate,” said Ramdas Athawale. (File) Sharad Pawar; above. “We will support him (Sharad Pawar) if he fights as NDA nominated candidate. However, he should not contest as a UPA candidate,” said Ramdas Athawale. (File)

Union minister Athawale on said consensus can be worked out within NDA constituents if NCP leader Sharad Pawar opts to be their Presidential candidate.

Pawar is an intelligent politician and he will not contest to lose. If he wants to get elected he should come with NDA, said Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale in Nagpur.

Athawale’s comment comes against the backdrop of Pawar’s name being earlier discussed by the opposition camp for Presidential post.

The astute Maharashtra politician had then said that he would not be contesting the Presidential polls.

Athawale was speaking to reporters at Ravi Bhavan in Nagpur where he came to attend the birthday celebrations of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

“Only NDA candidate will win the election. Pawar shares a good relation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he should discuss with PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah about his candidature,” said Athawale reacting to a question on the nominees for Presidential elections.

“We will support him if he fights as NDA nominated candidate. However, he should not contest as a UPA candidate,” said the Union social justice minister.

Athawale praised PM Modi and the NDA government on completion of its three-years in power.

Modi has a pro-Dalit approach and large number of Dalits too are coming forward and voting for the BJP. The outcome can be seen in the recent electoral success in several states, he said.

“There is a scenario being created by the opposition that reservations will be abolished and the Constitution will be changed. The Parliament can only make amendments to the Constitution, it cannot change it. PM Modi has clearly said that the reservations of Dalits, tribals and OBCs will continue,” said Athawale.

He condemned recent attacks on houses of Dalits in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and said they should be protected and provided security.

However, he went on to add that the present government there cannot be blamed for violence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now