Conscious and talking, CRPF commandant Chetan Kumar Cheetah to be discharged

Chetan Cheetah. (File Photo) Chetan Cheetah. (File Photo)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Chetan Kumar Cheetah, who was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre two months ago after being shot by at least nine bullets during an encounter, is fit to be discharged, according to a report in The Times of India. Cheetah was wounded during a joint operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir on February 14. The 45-year-old, who commands the 45th Battalion of the force in the Kashmir valley, suffered injuries to his head, upper limbs, waist, and pelvic region, hands, right eye and suffered a “maxillofacial” injury.

“We are planning to send Cheetah home on Wednesday,” Dr Amit Gupta, professor of trauma surgery and critical care at the centre, told the daily. He added that Cheetah’s recovery has been nothing short of a miracle. He was initially treated at the Army Base hospital before being airlifted to the AIIMS trauma centre, where he underwent brain surgery.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat visited Cheetah at the premier hospital following the encounter, where he spoke to doctors regarding his health. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju also visited the national capital to check up on the CRPF officer. On meeting the team of doctors treating Cheetah, Rijiju had assured that the government would extend all possible help to him.

“His GCS score, a test to gauge the severity of brain injury, was M3. He was in deep coma. Now his score is M6. He is conscious and all vitals are stable,” a doctor is quoted by TOI. Cheetah, who is originally from Rajasthan, is now conscious and talking.

A joint effort of the army, CRPF and the state police conducted an operation in February following intelligence reports of two foreign militants hiding in the area. The militants were able to combat the operation after receiving prior information of it, according to TOI. At least three soldiers and one militant were killed in the encounter. Six personnel and a civilian suffered injuries from the gunbattle. Arms and ammunition was recovered by authorities from the area.

