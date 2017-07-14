Conscience vote appeal will not work against Kovind, says BJP

NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind with former Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister V Naidu at Parwanoo near Solan on Thursday. Pradeep Kumar NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind with former Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister V Naidu at Parwanoo near Solan on Thursday. Pradeep Kumar

Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that Congress’s appeal for conscience vote in the forthcoming Presidential polls has no relevance and would not work in its favour. Accompanying NDA’s Presidential poll candidate for a meeting with BJP MLAs in Himachal Pradesh at Parwanoo — a gateway town to Shimla, Naidu said that with 33 parties backing Ramnath Kovind, Congress’s defeat is certain.

“The conscience vote appeal, which the Congress had given during earlier Presidential polls led to defeat of it’s own official nominee Neelam Sanjiva Reddy in 1969. One wonders why the Congress is back with same appeal” he said.

He said Kovind is a good candidate. He is non-controversial, educated and experienced and has been good as Bihar Governor. He has worked among the weaker sections and the downtrodden.

“I cannot understand why Congress is contesting the polls,” he added. Earlier, BJP incharge Mangal Pandey, who was present at Timber Trail, where the meeting of the BJP legislature party was called, announced that despite Congress being in the power in Himachal Pradesh, Kovind will get more votes than BJP’s strength in the House. Top leaders present here included former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal , Union Minister J P Nadda, state BJP president Satpal Satti, sitting MPs including Ram Swaroop Sharma and Varinder Kashyap. Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar and MP Anurag Thakur were not present.

