Conjoined twins out of ICU, stable, says AIIMS

Ten days after two-year-old conjoined twins from Odisha underwent the first stage of craniopagus surgery to separate them at AIIMS, a senior official at the hospital told The Indian Express that they have been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and are now “stable”. This is India’s first such surgery. Officials at AIIMS said the twins — Jagannath and Balram — who are joined at the skull have been moved from the neonatal ICU to the cardio-neuro tower at the hospital. They were earlier kept in the ICU on ventilator support, after they had undergone a “new bypass technique”.

In the first stage conducted on August 28, which lasted for over a day, the twins underwent venous bypass surgery — to separate shared veins that return blood to the heart from the brain. According to doctors, one twin has more brain infused (70 per cent) than the other.

After the first stage, doctors created a new venous bypass channel and separated a “significant portion” of the skull. “They are stable. They have no fever… They are also back on the diet they were on earlier,” Professor Deepak Gupta, paediatric neurosurgeon at AIIMS, told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, officials said the second stage of surgery — where the actual separation will take place — will be done in October or December. “They will continue to be under observation. I cannot confirm anything about the second stage,” Dr Gupta said.

In the final stage, reconstruction of the head will be done by a team of plastic surgeons. “If all goes well, a team of plastic surgeons will conduct reconstruction of the skull,” an official said.

