Special Coverage
  • Congress’ youth wing urges Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president

Congress’ youth wing urges Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president

Various state units of the Congress have also passed similar resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party chief.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:October 12, 2017 11:20 pm
Indian Youth Congress, congress, rahul gandhi, arhuol gandhi congress chief, rahul gandhi congress president Various state units of the Congress have also passed similar resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party chief. (Photo BY AICC)
Top News

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) today adopted a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the Congress president. The resolution was adopted at the national executive of the IYC held at its Raisina Road office, which was attended by IYC chief Amarinder Singh Raja and AICC secretary in-charge of the youth win Suraj Hegde, its office-bearers and state unit chiefs among others.

The resolution, proposed by Amarinder Singh Raja, was unanimously adopted. It was presented by IYC national secretary Jebi Mather.

“As a leader who has always stood for youth, women and Dalit empowerment, the Indian Youth Congress is confident that young energetic leader, Rahul Gandhi, will give young and energetic leadership to the Indian National Congress. The Youth Congress resolves that Rahul Gandhi should become the president, All India Congress Committee,” the resolution said.

Various state units of the Congress have also passed similar resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party chief. The Congress organisational polls are underway and Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over as the party chief later this month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 12: Latest News