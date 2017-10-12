Congress’ youth wing urges Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president

Various state units of the Congress have also passed similar resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party chief. (Photo BY AICC) Various state units of the Congress have also passed similar resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party chief. (Photo BY AICC)

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) today adopted a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the Congress president. The resolution was adopted at the national executive of the IYC held at its Raisina Road office, which was attended by IYC chief Amarinder Singh Raja and AICC secretary in-charge of the youth win Suraj Hegde, its office-bearers and state unit chiefs among others.

The resolution, proposed by Amarinder Singh Raja, was unanimously adopted. It was presented by IYC national secretary Jebi Mather.

“As a leader who has always stood for youth, women and Dalit empowerment, the Indian Youth Congress is confident that young energetic leader, Rahul Gandhi, will give young and energetic leadership to the Indian National Congress. The Youth Congress resolves that Rahul Gandhi should become the president, All India Congress Committee,” the resolution said.

Various state units of the Congress have also passed similar resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party chief. The Congress organisational polls are underway and Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over as the party chief later this month.

