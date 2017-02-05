Congress writes to President over VHP workers figuring in R-Day parade in Telangana

Objecting to VHP activists taking part in an official Republic Day parade in Telangana, State Congress today requested President Pranab Mukherjee to look into the matter and ensure action against those responsible for the episode. The Opposition party said it approached the President after the TRS Government “failed” to initiate action against officials who “allowed” VHP workers to take part in the January 26 parade in Jagtial district.

Watch what else is making news

“It is due to ‘friendship’ between KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) that VHP activists took part in the Republic Day parade at Jagtial,” Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters here.

In a letter to the President, he said instead of exhibiting tableaux depicting themes of national integrity and ongoing development in socio-economic fields, the district administration of Jagtial allowed “religious fundamentalists” to take part in the official parade along with organisational flag and symbols.

The administration’s action violates Constitution and the episode has caused concern in the minds of secular citizens, he said.

Reddy requested the President to look into the matter and initiate action against the “erring” officials.

“We had asked the State Government to initiate action, but nothing has been done so far. Hence, we have written to the President,” the Congress leader said.

“Why is the Telangana Government silent…who is responsible…it is a serious issue,” Reddy said.

“Local VHP activists joined the parade and the Collector took salute from them,” Congress MLA T Jeevan Reddy, who represents Jagtial Assembly constituency, said.