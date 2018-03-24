Presents Latest News
Congress would bring one GST slab, if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi  

By: PTI | Mysuru | Published: March 24, 2018 9:07 pm
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress, GST slab, GST, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with the students of Maharani Arts, Science and Commerce College during his Janashirvada Yatra in Mysuru on Saturday. PTI Photo

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday said if his party comes to power, it would impose one slab of Goods and Services Tax instead of five and abolish the 28 per cent GST slab. During an interaction with students at Maharani’s College here, Afreen, a student, asked the congress chief why there was free health care in Singapore though they have one GST slab of seven per cent, which India lacks despite having 28 per cent GST.

Replying to her, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be better positioned to answer. He, however, told her that Congress favoured one GST as multiple slabs encourage corruption. Gandhi said his party’s position on GST was very clear.

“GST is basically the Congress party’s idea but our thinking was that as in Singapore there is one GST of seven per cent, similarly there should be one tax but BJP government imposed five different slabs. They have a tax of 28 per cent too,” he said. “We are absolutely against the 28 per cent tax,” he said.

“Our system was that the products used by weaker sections should be kept out of the purview of GST and then have one tax for all.” “So, in terms of conceptualisation, there is a difference between their (BJP’s) GST and our (Congress) GST. If our government comes to power, we will abolish 28 per cent GST and impose one GST across India,” Gandhi said. He claimed that the existing GST encourages corruption and alleged that the government would use it to favour or hurt any businessman.

“If you do a five layered GST, you will not have GST, you will have a Gabbar Singh Tax.What it means is there will be extortion and there will be a lot of mischief to decide which bracket what product should go,” Gandhi said. The Congress president accused Modi of doing nothing to bring back black money stashed abroad.

He said the Centre was having the list of those who have accounts in Swiss Banks but it is reluctant to table in Parliament the list of black money hoarders. The government’s focus should not be five per cent of cash stashed abroad but the focus should be Swiss Bank, gold and real estate, the congress president said.

Gandhi said transparency alone can check corruption and black money and the Congress government had taken certain steps like Right to Information. He said defaulters like Nirav Modi and others were getting exposed because of transparency, empowering citizens, Panchayati Raj, Lokpal and decentralization of power.

  1. C
    chisha
    Mar 24, 2018 at 10:35 pm
    And that is a big "IF" Congress has outlived its shelf life.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. V
      vish
      Mar 24, 2018 at 10:14 pm
      This stupid leader does not understand that this GST is not a state subject .If congress comes to power in Karnataka then how can he change the GST slab? There is a GST council and all state Finance Ministers are involved in drafting and finalizing . He should understand the Role and responsibility of GST council. Let him explain how he want to standardize without any revenue Deficit .
      (4)(1)
      Reply
      1. s
        s.nath
        Mar 24, 2018 at 10:11 pm
        He should not be allowed to damage the economy of India
        (2)(0)
        Reply
        1. H
          Hari
          Mar 24, 2018 at 10:03 pm
          Does the fool understand the dumbness of what he said?!
          (6)(2)
          Reply
          1. T
            Ted
            Mar 24, 2018 at 10:02 pm
            SO RG proposes to tax a BMW car and bicycle at the same rate ?
            (3)(0)
            Reply
