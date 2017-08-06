Congress Working Committee to meet on ‘Quit India’ anniversary, seeks to counter BJP

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File)

The Congress Working Committee will meet on August 8, the 75th anniversary of the historic ‘Quit India’ movement, as the party seeks to corner the BJP on the issue of nationalism, a senior leader said on Saturday. The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, will be chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi and it is likely to pass a resolution relating to the Quit India movement.

The leader said that the RSS, which is the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, was not even a part of the movement while its current leadership is giving lessons on nationalism. The Congress will also seek to highlight the role it played during the movement and the country’s freedom struggle.

The Quit India movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule in India.

