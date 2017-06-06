Crucial Congress Working Committee meet underway, to discuss presidential poll

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and party President Sonia Gandhi (Right). Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and party President Sonia Gandhi (Right).

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday is chairing the Congress Working Committee here in the national capital to discuss the current political situation and the upcoming presidential poll. The Working Committee, Congress’ highest decision-making body, assembled at the residence of the party president and was attended by vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Senior party leaders such as former finance minister P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Janardan Dwivedi, Ambika Soni, and other CWC members were present during the meeting.

At the meeting, the leaders are likely to discuss the current political situation prevailing in the country aside from rallying together a larger opposition unity. PTI quoted party sources as saying that leaders will likely discuss the issue of cow vigilantism as well as the economic situation. They said the CWC is expected to ratify the schedule for organisational polls. It worth noting that while the Congress Working Committee had appealed to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president last year in November, sources had told the Indian Express that the committee might not reopen the issue as organisation election process is already under progress. As per the election schedule, the next Congress president has to be elected by October 15, reported PTI. This meeting comes at a time when the grand-old party is seeking to unite opposition parties ahead of the presidential poll.

The Congress wants to achieve a broad coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party’s decision to attain a working coalition ahead of LS elections assumes significance as the BJP and its allies have gained in strength since the Modi government was formed in May 2014.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s elevation as the party president was unanimously backed by CWC members in November last year and it’s likely they will take it further. At the meeting, all party members, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former defence minister A K Antony, had made a strong pitch for Rahul to take over the reins of the party. Sonia Gandhi has created a record of sorts by being at the helm of the 130-year-old organisation for nearly two decades since late Sitaram Kesri’s ouster by the CWC in early 1998. Rahul was appointed party vice president in January 2013 at the Congress’s brainstorming session in Jaipur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd