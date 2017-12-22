Congress Working Committee meeting highlights: Truth has come out in front of you, says Rahul Gandhi on 2G verdict

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi speaking in New Delhi after the CWC meeting (ANI) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi speaking in New Delhi after the CWC meeting (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi, who has taken over as party President, chaired the first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Delhi on Friday. The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting took place after Congress’ show in Gujarat and acquittal of UPA leaders in the 2G scam by a special CBI court.

Speculation is rife that while former defence minister AK Antony is already a CWC member, Oomen Chandy and Shashi Tharoor could be the new leaders from Kerala who would make it to the CWC.

Gandhi himself got a feel of the popularity of Chandy, when at two different meetings in Kerala, the name of Chandy elicited clapping and cheering from the audience. Tharoor is another leader, whose opinions are reportedly often sought by Gandhi, who could make it to the CWC.

Among those present were senior party leaders Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Janardan Dwivedi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh, Anand Sharma, Mohsina Kidwai, Ambika Soni, CP Joshi, Kamal Nath, BK Hariprasad and Oscar Fernandes, along with party in-charges for various states.

It meeting’s agenda was not made public by the party prior to the meeting.

LIVE UPDATES:

6:59 pm: “You talk of 2G… whether you look at the Modi model or the promise of 15 lakhs in every bank account… Demonetisation, ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’.. everything is a lie,” says Rahul Gandhi

6:53 pm: “If you see the Modi model in Gujarat it was a clear lie. When we went to Gujarat the people said there is no model, they said what is going on is stealing of people’s resources,” says Congress president Rahul Gandhi

6:51 pm: “Everyone knows about 2G, the truth has come out in front of you,” says Rahul Gandhi after CWC meet on 2G verdict



6:48 pm: The whole architecture of BJP is about lies, the whole structure is about lies: Congress President Rahul Gandhi after CWC meet in Delhi (ANI)

6.00 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi felicitated at the CWC by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

5.57 pm: Former PM Manmohan Singh felicitated at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) by Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Soure: INC India on Twitter)

5.50pm: Former prime minsiter Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were felicitated at the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi.

