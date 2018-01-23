Congress workers stage demonstration against withdrawal of Haj subsidy

CM V Narayanasamy alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is meting out “injustice” to the Muslim community through measures affecting their traditions. (File Photo) CM V Narayanasamy alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is meting out “injustice” to the Muslim community through measures affecting their traditions. (File Photo)

The Congress on Tuesday staged a demonstration here against Haj subsidy withdrawal with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accusing the BJP-led NDA government of meting out “injustice” to the Muslim community through measures affecting their traditions. Addressing protesters here, Narayanasamy said the NDA rule was “trampling upon the personal liberties of the people relating to food habits and more particularly traditional practices the Islamic community was adopting from time immemorial.”

He alleged that Christians and Muslims were facing hardships due to the “ill-conceived and short-sighted policies” of the central government. “How a government can do this unjust and unacceptable act?” Narayanasamy asked. He charged the NDA government with “doing injustice to the Muslim community through measures affecting their traditions and conventions.”

PWD Minister A Namassivayam who spoke on the occasion said the NDA rule at the Centre was “inflicting hardships on the Muslims and other minority communities on various issues.” He said the minorities can be assured of security and freedom only during the Congress rule, as was seen in the past. Ministers, party MLAs were among those who participated and raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on the issue.

Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had on January 16 announced the scrapping of Haj subsidy from this year, four years ahead of a deadline suggested by the Supreme Court in a 2012 order. The minister had also said, “Haj subsidy funds will be used for educational empowerment of girls and women of minority community.”

He projected the move as an effort by the government to “empower minorities” without appeasement.

