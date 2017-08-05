Congress workers repair potholes in Vadodara, detained

Around 20 Congress workers were detained by the Vadodara police when they were carrying out an awareness drive by repairing potholes in Raopura area of Vadodara on Friday. Many roads in the city have been washed away or are potholed.

Prashant Patel, city Congress president said, “We have decided to protest by repairing the potholes and spreading awareness about the inferior work done by the contractors. When our party workers were repairing the roads, Karelibaug police detained them.”

He added, “Although our party workers were protesting in Gandhi’s way, police detained them on the directions of BJP because we have unearthed the corruption in road construction. We will continue our work in other areas. It is our responsibility as the opposition party.” Police said, that the workers were detained since their repair drive was causing traffic on the busy road.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App