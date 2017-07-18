Congress workers indulging in hooliganism over ‘Indu Sarkar’: Nitesh Rane

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had cancelled the promotional event of the film in Nagpur after Congress workers gathered at the venue, to register their protest against the movie. (File) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had cancelled the promotional event of the film in Nagpur after Congress workers gathered at the venue, to register their protest against the movie. (File)

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday said the party workers were engaging in “hooliganism” over the release of the film “Indu Sarkar” and questioned if this was the party’s culture. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Monda cancelled the promotional event of the film in Nagpur after Congress workers gathered at the venue, where he was to supposed to address media, to register their protest against the movie’s alleged defamatory content.

The Congress has objected to the film, saying that it may have portrayed Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi in a bad light. “The manner in which Congress workers tried to disrupt the (promotional) event, is this the party’s culture? Until now allegations were being levelled against the Rane family and me that we have been indulging in hooliganism. This does not fit in Congress’ culture,” Rane told reporters in Mumbai.

“So I now want to ask if this fits into Congress’ culture and will other senior Congress leaders now criticise these people who are indulging in such behaviour?” asked Rane, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane.

Bhandarkar had to face ire of Congressmen in Pune earlier, after which he had to cancel the promotional events there.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said it was a question of emotions of Congress workers.

“Congress workers are protesting because the manner in which facts have been misplaced. I will not go into the merits of the film as I have not seen it but Congress workers are disappointed because some people are maliciously trying to spread the agenda of the government and distorting history. This is not right,” claimed Chavan, a former Union minister.

