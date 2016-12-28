Congress workers’ clash in Delhi: Sushil Kumar Shinde submits report to high command

Sushil Kumar Shinde Sushil Kumar Shinde

FORMER UNION Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde has submitted his report about the clash between supporters of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar to the party high command. Sources said Shinde had recommended that the differences between the two leaders be “settled amicably.”

The clash between the two groups took place in New Delhi in October while they were waiting to welcome party vice-president Rahul Gandhi who was returning from a tour of Uttar Pradesh. Tanwar was injured in the clash.

Watch What Else Is making News

Relations between the two leaders that were already sour deteriorated further following the clash and allegations flew thick and fast. A supporter of Tanwar in his complaint to the police named the PSO of Hooda among others for attacking him. The party high command had then entrusted the task of inquiring into the clash to Shinde.

According to sources, Shinde has not made incriminating remarks against Hooda in his report. He has said in his report that the party leadership should resolve the differences between Tanwar and Hooda in an amicable manner.

A senior party leader said while the report does say the differences should be resolved amicably, it also gives an account of everyone’s role in the clash. “Such a strong incident cannot go unnoticed. The report has recommended that action should be taken against those involved,” he said.

In his meetings with leaders and party workers from both sides, Shinde was given videos and photographs of the clash. Both the sides blamed each other for it.

Tanwar and Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Choudhry in their meetings with Shinde had put the blame on Hooda. They had sought strict action, stating that such incidents if not checked could impact the Congress units in other states as well.

On the other hand, Hooda’s supporters, including the MLAs, who are considered close to him, sought a change in leadership in the state.

They had said they would not be attend any meeting called by either Tanwar or Choudhry. One of the party’s MLAs said the party high command should take note of their demand of change in leadership in Haryana in order to revive the party here. He said they would continue to boycott any meetings called by Tanwar and Choudhry.