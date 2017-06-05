Latest News
Congress workers burn effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amethi

Protesters led by Chandrakant Dubey and Yogendra Mishra, shouted slogans and burnt the PM's effigy. They later submitted a memorandum addressed to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik through the sub-divisional magistrate of Gauriganj alleging breakdown of law and order in the state.

By: PTI | Amethi | Published:June 5, 2017 5:30 pm
modi effigy, modi effigy burnt, rajiv gandhi, congress protest In another incident in Kolkata activists burnt the effigy of Narendra Modi to protest against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose death issue on Sarturday. ( PTI Photo/file)

Congress workers on Monday burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amethi to protest the alleged defacement of a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was an elected representative of the constituency. The statue was found damaged at a park in Mirzapur’s Awas Vikas colony on Sunday, following which an angry Congress
party had announced statewide protests on Monday.

Protesters led by Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi’s representative Chandrakant Dubey and the president of District Congress Committee, Yogendra Mishra, shouted slogans and burnt the PM’s effigy. Dubey said Amethi’s people have an emotional affiliation with their “dear Rajiv Bhaiya”.

The protestors later submitted a memorandum addressed to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik through the sub-divisional magistrate of Gauriganj alleging breakdown of law and order in the state.

