Congress workers burn effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amethi

Congress workers on Monday burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amethi to protest the alleged defacement of a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was an elected representative of the constituency. The statue was found damaged at a park in Mirzapur’s Awas Vikas colony on Sunday, following which an angry Congress

party had announced statewide protests on Monday.

Protesters led by Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi’s representative Chandrakant Dubey and the president of District Congress Committee, Yogendra Mishra, shouted slogans and burnt the PM’s effigy. Dubey said Amethi’s people have an emotional affiliation with their “dear Rajiv Bhaiya”.

The protestors later submitted a memorandum addressed to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik through the sub-divisional magistrate of Gauriganj alleging breakdown of law and order in the state.

