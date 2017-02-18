Congress workers booked for trying to burn PM Modi’s effigy  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Several Congress leaders and workers have been booked for their alleged attempt to burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest event at Pardi in Valsad district on Thursday evening. During the Janvedna programme, organised by the Valsad district Congress committee, local Congress leaders and workers mocked the Prime Minister over the decision of demonetisation, surgical strike along LoC, acche din remark and other issues.

Watch what else is making news:

While the event was held after permission from police, the organisers were warned against burning the effigy of Modi. A group of Congress workers, however, after the event allegedly tried to burn Modi’s effigy, prompting police to act. According to eyewitnesses, it took nearly 10 minutes for police to snatch away the effigy from Congress workers.

Pardi police have lodged complaint in this regard against local Congress leaders identified as ex-MLA Gaurav Pandya, Congress MLA from Kaprada Jitu Chaudhary, Valsad district Congress chief Jayshree Patel, Hitesh Patel (Pardi Nagarpalika member), and around 15 others.

“The use of Prime Minister’s effigy in the programme was not permitted. When our talks with the organisers were in progress, some of Congress leaders brought effigy… We immediately climbed on the stage and tried to snatch the effigy and did not allowed them to damage or burn it. We have registered a case against Congress workers in this connection. The accused are yet to be arrested,”said Pardi sub-inspector Paresh Nai on Friday. After this incident, strict police arrangements have been made in the area to prevent a clash between Congress and BJP workers.