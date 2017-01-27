Congress women protest against BJP MP Vinay Katiyar over remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter of Congress President Sonia Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter of Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Scores of women Congress members on Friday staged a protest outside the BJP office here against its MP Vinay Katiyar’s alleged “derogatory” remarks against Priyanka Gandhi.

During the protest at Ashoka Road here, the women raised slogans against the BJP, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Katiyar from the party. They also sought an apology from the BJP MP for his remarks.

“PM should sack Katiyar from the BJP. Katiyar should also tender apology for his remarks against Priyanka Gandhi,” said Barkhla Shukhla Singh, President of Delhi Mahila Congress.

Earlier this week, the BJP MP had stoked controversy with his remark that there were “more beautiful women star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi” in Congress. Police said that none of the protestors were detained.