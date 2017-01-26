Congress women activists protest against BJP leader Vinay Katiyar’s remarks

BJP’s senior leader Vinay Katiyar Express photo by Vishal Srivastav BJP’s senior leader Vinay Katiyar Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Activists of Womens’ Cell of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Thursday burnt the effigy of BJP leader Vinay Katiyar for his “sexist” comments against Priyanka Gandhi outside the Congress headquarters in Central Mumbai here angering many party office-bearers.

An office-bearer on condition of anonymity said that the women activists could have protested over the issue outside BJP Mumbai office which is also in Dadar or even at a chowk on the main road.

“But protesting outside their own party office by gathering women workers who had come to attend the flag hoisting on the occasion of Republic Day is ridiculous and embarassing,” the office-bearer charged. Womens’ Wing President Charulata Tokas said the women activists gathered outside the Congress office and shouted slogans against Katiyar and demanded he apologise for his comments.

She said they decided to protest outside the Congress office since they did not want to create any law and order situation in the city being a public holiday today.

“But Katiyar’s comments needed to be condemned,” she said.

Yesterday, Katiyar said that he did not feel Priyanka was a star campaigner as there were other campaigners “more beautiful than her”.

Katiyar, when asked about Priyanka being named as a star campaigner by Congress for the UP polls, had said, “It doesn’t matter…there are girls and women, who are more beautiful than her (Priyanka) and are also star campaigners.”

“Some of them are artists and heroines…they are more beautiful than her,” Katiyar had said.