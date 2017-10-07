Congress wins Jaipur ward election by 5000-vote margin

Congress candidate Ikramuddin polled 7,531 votes against BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Agrawal’s 2,340 votes. (File photo) Congress candidate Ikramuddin polled 7,531 votes against BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Agrawal’s 2,340 votes. (File photo)

The Congress on Friday won the bypoll for Jaipur Nagar Palika’s ward 76 with a margin of more than 5,100 votes.

Congress candidate Ikramuddin polled 7,531 votes against BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Agrawal’s 2,340 votes. Bypolls were also held for four smaller Nagar Palika seats, three of which were won by the BJP.

BJP’s Raveena won in Todabhim (Karauli), Madan Lal in Losal (Sikar) and Devendra in Khudala Falna Station (Pali), while Congress’s Manisha won in Malpura (Tonk).

State Congress vice-president Rajeev Arora said the BJP defeat in Jaipur clearly showed that the public was looking for a change. “The public seems agitated with significant issues like inflation, corruption and unemployment,” he said.

According to Arora, the region’s youth as well as farmers were upset with policies of the BJP government. He said the record votes and significant victory of the Congress in Jaipur Municipal Corporation was a clear indicator of the BJP’s defeat in the elections scheduled next year.

State media in-charge of BJP Anand Sharma said the recent bypoll results would not affect the upcoming Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha bypolls. He said the party’s defeat in the Jaipur ward was “surprising” but added that the seat was already with the Congress.

