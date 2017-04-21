Congress will win 208 seats in Delhi MCD polls: Ajay Maken

Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo) Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo)

Congress on Friday claimed that the party will win over 200 seats in the civic body polls scheduled on Sunday. “As per an internal survey conducted with a sample size of 52,000 voters in 13,000 polling booths, Congress will win208 wards among a total of 272 in three municipal corporations,” Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said in a press conference in New Delhi.

He hit out at BJP and AAP, accusing them of running a “negative” campaign instead of suggesting solutions to the problems faced by the people. He said hoardings of both the parties, instead of highlighting their achievements, are focusing on opponents and charges against them.

“Arvind Kejriwal started this trend, but the people of Delhi want to know what parties can do for them and what have they done,” he said.

However, Congress has come out with road maps on sanitation, primary health and education, financial self reliance of municipal bodies, with an aim to solve the problems once voted to power, he said. “We request the people to vote for positive governance. Making use of the best brains in the party, we have made seven road maps for the development of Delhi,” he said.

39 top leaders of the party, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, Oscar Fernandes, Bhoopinder Singh Hooda, Salman Khursheed, Raj Babbar among others campaigned for the Congress in different parts of the city. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had appointed 70 Assembly observers and 14 district observers for the MCD elections.

The vote for civic bodies elections will be cast on April 23. Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on April 26.

Delhi has 272 wards in total — NDMC (104), SDMC (104) and EDMC (64).

