Congress will try to unite opposition forces against Modi: B K Hariprasad

Congress general secretary B K Hariprasad on Friday said the party would try to bring together all Opposition forces in an effort to put up a united fight against the Modi government before the 2019 parliamentary polls.

“We have seen how communal forces are trying to divide the country. We have seen that in Uttar Pradesh. We have seen that in other states,” Hariprasad said while addressing a press conference.

Referring to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with 17 opposition parties in regard to the upcoming presidential polls, Hariprasad said, “this is just a beginning.”

Hariprasad declined to answer any question on the resentment in Bengal Congress over Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Asked whether the TMC would also be a part of a bigger Opposition coalition in the coming days, he said, “The Congress has a working committee which decides on such issues. Now the meeting was regarding discussion of strategy for presidential polls.”

On the ‘failures’ of the Modi government, he said, “Kashmir is going through a turmoil and the BJP at the Centre has completely failed to tackle the situation. They are saying they will not talk to the separatists. But if the separatists are Indian citizens what’s the harm in talking to them”?

He said that Modi government only believed in delivering lectures and the killing of jawans on Indo-Pak border was a blatant example of the Prime Minister’s failure to deal with Pakistan.

